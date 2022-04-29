Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMH-461 receives fourth CH-53K King Stallion as part of IOC milestone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam Horne, commanding officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, explains the importance of the transition from the CH-53E Super Stallion to the CH-53K King Stallion at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, April 29, 2022. HMH-461 received their fourth CH-53K King Stallion helicopter as part of the Marine Corps' declaration of initial operational capability (IOC) for the aircraft. The declaration of IOC supports the commandant of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 by improving capabilities and restructuring Marine Corps aviation for the future fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 14:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841367
    VIRIN: 220429-M-YH653-1036
    Filename: DOD_108944332
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-461 receives fourth CH-53K King Stallion as part of IOC milestone, by Pvt Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMH-461
    Modernization
    2ndMAW
    CH-53K
    Force Design
    America’s Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT