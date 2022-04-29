HMH-461 receives fourth CH-53K King Stallion as part of IOC milestone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam Horne, commanding officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, explains the importance of the transition from the CH-53E Super Stallion to the CH-53K King Stallion at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, April 29, 2022. HMH-461 received their fourth CH-53K King Stallion helicopter as part of the Marine Corps' declaration of initial operational capability (IOC) for the aircraft. The declaration of IOC supports the commandant of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 by improving capabilities and restructuring Marine Corps aviation for the future fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike)