    Take a Stand, Take a Ride

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Jones 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marines participate in the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office’s Take a Stand, Take a Ride motorcycle ride at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, April 29, 2022. U.S. Marines rode together to spread awareness and show support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841361
    VIRIN: 220429-M-LP736-1001
    Filename: DOD_108944284
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take a Stand, Take a Ride, by LCpl Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Beaufort
    2MAW
    SAAPM

