video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines participate in the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office’s Take a Stand, Take a Ride motorcycle ride at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, April 29, 2022. U.S. Marines rode together to spread awareness and show support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Jones)