    Ivy Division Celebrates the Month of the Military Child

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. David Davidson and Sgt. Clara Harty

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    The 4th Infantry Division celebrates the Month of the Military Child at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Month of the Military Child aims to show the Army's support to the military children who face a multitude of challenges while their parent, or parents, serve in the military. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Clara Harty and Sgt. David Davidson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841349
    VIRIN: 220429-A-UZ346-001
    Filename: DOD_108944026
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Month of the Military Child
    Ivy Division
    Ivy Creed

