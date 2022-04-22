Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day in the Life of: 17th Security Forces SrA Gina Silva

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Go through a day learning how SrA Gina Silva, 17th Security Forces military working dog handler, and Aghi protect Goodfellow Air Force Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 11:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841345
    VIRIN: 220422-F-MU509-551
    Filename: DOD_108943996
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life of: 17th Security Forces SrA Gina Silva, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Security Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT