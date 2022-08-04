Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radm Dana Thomas provides information on Mental Health Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Telfair Brown  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Washington, DC -- Rear Admiral Dana talks about resources for available to members needing mental health support. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841337
    VIRIN: 220408-G-OY189-401
    Filename: DOD_108943527
    Length: 00:08:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radm Dana Thomas provides information on Mental Health Support, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MENTAL HEALTH
    DANA THOMAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT