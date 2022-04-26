Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson Airmen stay fit

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Derrick Radzieski and Senior Airman Juan Godoy, share their passion for weight lifting and explain the importance of staying fit, active and ready at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. The two Airmen competed in a military, police and firefighter national power lifting competition on March 19, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 09:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841331
    VIRIN: 220426-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_108943490
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Seymour Johnson

    fitness

    Power lifting

    national competition

    staying ready

