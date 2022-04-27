1st Infantry Division Fueler Sgt. Geremie Ruado Highlight

U.S. Army Sgt. Geremie Ruado, a Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to Field Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Sgt. Geremie Ruado describes the importance of the Non-commissioned officer in her unit while at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 27, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces, execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command-and-control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 11:47
Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
