Hohenfels Kinderfest B-Roll

The Hohenfels community celebrates the Month of the Military Child with their Kinderfest event at the School Age Center. Community members came together for food, bouncy houses, games, and other activities.
This video was filmed on April 23, 2022
Video by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information
@00:55
Finley Platt
Student, Hohenfels Elementary School
@01:26
Christine McConnell
Parent and Outreach Services Director, Child and Youth Services
|04.23.2022
|04.29.2022 08:35
|B-Roll
|841327
|220423-A-UL930-986
|DOD_108943414
|00:02:45
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|0
|0
