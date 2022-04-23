Hohenfels Kinderfest B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841327" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Hohenfels community celebrates the Month of the Military Child with their Kinderfest event at the School Age Center. Community members came together for food, bouncy houses, games, and other activities.



This video was filmed on April 23, 2022

Video by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information



@00:55

Finley Platt

Student, Hohenfels Elementary School



@01:26

Christine McConnell

Parent and Outreach Services Director, Child and Youth Services