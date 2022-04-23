Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hohenfels Kinderfest

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    04.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Hohenfels community celebrates the Month of the Military Child with their Kinderfest event at the School Age Center. Community members came together for food, bouncy houses, games, and other activities.

    This video was filmed on April 23, 2022
    Video by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SSG Paul Abacon

    @00:08
    Christine McConnell
    Parent and Outreach Services Director, Child and Youth Services

    @00:30
    Finley Platt
    Student, Hohenfels Elementary School

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 08:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841326
    VIRIN: 220423-A-UL930-169
    Filename: DOD_108943413
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Hohenfels Kinderfest, by SSG Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hohenfels
    EUCOM
    Community
    Month of the Military Child
    Stronger Together
    Kinderfest

