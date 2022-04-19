Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holocaust Remembrance Day

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Miller, 88 Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, discusses Holocaust Remembrance Day, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 28, 2022. Wright-Patterson observed the day with remarks from the wife of a holocaust survivor, words from a Jewish Airman, and a prayer from the installation rabbi. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 08:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841325
    VIRIN: 220419-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108943412
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Holocaust Remembrance Day, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holocaust
    Yom Hashoah
    88 ABW

