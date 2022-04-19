U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Miller, 88 Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, discusses Holocaust Remembrance Day, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 28, 2022. Wright-Patterson observed the day with remarks from the wife of a holocaust survivor, words from a Jewish Airman, and a prayer from the installation rabbi. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|04.19.2022
|04.29.2022 08:40
|PSA
|841325
|220419-F-RI374-1001
|DOD_108943412
|00:07:45
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|1
|1
