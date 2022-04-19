Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Intermediate and Elementary Schools celebrate Purple Up Day for Month of the Military Child (1080p w/ graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ramstein Intermediate and Elementary Schools celebrate Purple Up Day for Month of the Military Child (MOMC) April 19, 2022. MOMC is a celebration of over 1.6 million military children who face challenges as a result of their loved one's military service.

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    Month of the Military Child
    Purple Up

