Ramstein Intermediate and Elementary Schools celebrate Purple Up Day for Month of the Military Child (720p w/o graphics)

Ramstein Intermediate and Elementary Schools celebrate Purple Up Day for Month of the Military Child (MOMC) April 19, 2022. MOMC is a celebration of over 1.6 million military children who face challenges as a result of their loved one's military service.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 09:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841320
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-GM327-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108943348
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
