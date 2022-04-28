B-Roll_Point Blank 22-02 RAF Lakenheath

Point Blank 22-02 is a multi-event exercise designed and cohosted by the Royal Air Force and the 48th Fighter Fighter Wing. It was created to increase tactical proficiency of Department of Defence forces stationed within the United Kingdom and Europe alongside NATO partners.
