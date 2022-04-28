Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll_Point Blank 22-02 RAF Lakenheath

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Point Blank 22-02 is a multi-event exercise designed and cohosted by the Royal Air Force and the 48th Fighter Fighter Wing. It was created to increase tactical proficiency of Department of Defence forces stationed within the United Kingdom and Europe alongside NATO partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 06:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841313
    VIRIN: 220428-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108943243
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll_Point Blank 22-02 RAF Lakenheath, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NATO

    RAF

    USAF

    48th FW

    492nd

    494th

    TAGS

    NATO
    RAF
    USAF
    48th FW
    492nd
    494th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT