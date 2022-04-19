Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO FORCES TRAINING AT CINCU TRAINING AREA

    ROMANIA

    04.19.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Scott McAdam 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Admiral Robert P. Burke visited Cincu Romania to meet with commanders and observe training 19 April, 2022. NATO has enhanced its presence in the Eastern part of the Alliance, with eight multinational battlegroups from the Baltic to the Black Sea. These battlegroups represent the biggest reinforcement of NATO’s collective defence in a generation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 04:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841312
    VIRIN: 220419-M-VB498-226
    Filename: DOD_108943222
    Length: 00:09:40
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO FORCES TRAINING AT CINCU TRAINING AREA, by MSgt Scott McAdam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    JFCNP
    ROU

