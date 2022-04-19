NATO FORCES TRAINING AT CINCU TRAINING AREA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Admiral Robert P. Burke visited Cincu Romania to meet with commanders and observe training 19 April, 2022. NATO has enhanced its presence in the Eastern part of the Alliance, with eight multinational battlegroups from the Baltic to the Black Sea. These battlegroups represent the biggest reinforcement of NATO’s collective defence in a generation.