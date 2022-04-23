Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Hurricane Best Squad Promo Video

    SAUDI ARABIA

    04.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Valley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, Saudi Arabia- U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-124 Infantry Regiment talk about their excitement for the 2022 Best Squad Competition, April 23, 2022 at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jalen Thomas, Task Force Hurricane)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 07:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841308
    VIRIN: 220423-A-WG301-496
    Filename: DOD_108943201
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Hurricane Best Squad Promo Video, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    Saudi Arabia
    Task Force Hurricane
    Cohesive Teams
    Strong Sergeants
    BSC2022
    BSC22

