PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, Saudi Arabia- U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-124 Infantry Regiment talk about their excitement for the 2022 Best Squad Competition, April 23, 2022 at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jalen Thomas, Task Force Hurricane)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 07:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841308
|VIRIN:
|220423-A-WG301-496
|Filename:
|DOD_108943201
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Hurricane Best Squad Promo Video, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
