    Senior Airman Hillary Gallardo - Mother’s Day 2022 Greeting

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.27.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hillary Gallardo, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Intelligence flight member deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, gives a Mother’s Day greeting to her mom, April 27, 2022. Senior Airman Gallardo’s hometown is San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 06:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 841303
    VIRIN: 220427-F-PL327-486
    Filename: DOD_108943171
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Hillary Gallardo - Mother’s Day 2022 Greeting, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mother's Day
    Moms
    ASAB
    Mother’s Day 2022

