U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hillary Gallardo, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Intelligence flight member deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, gives a Mother’s Day greeting to her mom, April 27, 2022. Senior Airman Gallardo’s hometown is San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 06:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841303
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-PL327-486
|Filename:
|DOD_108943171
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airman Hillary Gallardo - Mother’s Day 2022 Greeting, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT