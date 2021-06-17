Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Abandon Ship Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Sailors assigned toamphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) conduct an abandon ship drill, June 17. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 06:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841301
    VIRIN: 210617-N-MT581-1001
    Filename: DOD_108943165
    Length: 00:16:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Abandon Ship Drill, by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    Win Everyday
    B Great

