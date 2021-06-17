PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Sailors assigned toamphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) conduct an abandon ship drill, June 17. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine training operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 06:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841301
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-MT581-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108943165
|Length:
|00:16:29
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Abandon Ship Drill, by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT