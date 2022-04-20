Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji complete the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program and graduate at Iwo Jima's Mt. Suribachi.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 22:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841269
|VIRIN:
|220420-N-KW679-008
|Filename:
|DOD_108942970
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Complete MCMAP, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
