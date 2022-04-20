Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Complete MCMAP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji complete the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program and graduate at Iwo Jima's Mt. Suribachi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 22:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841268
    VIRIN: 220420-N-KW679-855
    Filename: DOD_108942969
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Complete MCMAP, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    catc camp fuji japan afn tokyo usmc marine corps mcmap martial arts program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT