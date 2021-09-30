In part 12 of this series, 15th Wing Commander, Colonel Daniel Dobbles, introduces the patch of the 15th Wing.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 21:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841261
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-DG902-008
|Filename:
|DOD_108942944
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patches of PACAF 12/16: 15th Wing (Hickam), by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
