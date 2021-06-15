Coast Guard Air Station Astoria medevacs person 181 nm offshore

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria air crew medevacs a patient off a Disney cruise ship April 8, 2022 near Astoria, Oregon. The patient reportedly was experiencing uncontrollable bleeding and was transferred to Life-Flight for further medical care in Portland, Oregon. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 19:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841247
|VIRIN:
|220428-G-AF140-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108942787
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
