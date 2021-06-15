Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Astoria medevacs person 181 nm offshore

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria air crew medevacs a patient off a Disney cruise ship April 8, 2022 near Astoria, Oregon. The patient reportedly was experiencing uncontrollable bleeding and was transferred to Life-Flight for further medical care in Portland, Oregon. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 19:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841247
    VIRIN: 220428-G-AF140-1001
    Filename: DOD_108942787
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Astoria medevacs person 181 nm offshore, by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    medevac
    Coast Guard
    Sector Columbia River
    Air Station Columbia River

