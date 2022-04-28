Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus Air Force Base celebrates Month of the Military Child

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Every year, Altus Air Force Base members celebrate the Month of the Military Child during April. This year, the month kicked off with Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Robert Garrison, city of Altus mayor, signing a proclamation declaring April the Month of the Military Child. Members of the base participated in countless activities and observances in celebration of military children, including Purple Up Day. The color symbolizes all branches of the military as it is a combination of Army Green, Air Force blue, Marine red and Navy blue. Squadrons all throughout the base held events to show their support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 17:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841241
    VIRIN: 220428-F-KL977-1002
    Filename: DOD_108942568
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus Air Force Base celebrates Month of the Military Child, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97th AMW

