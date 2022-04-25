Parenthood, Pregnancy and Postpartum Army Directive Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841237" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army published the Parenthood, Pregnancy, and Postpartum Army Directive, inspired by grassroots efforts and feedback from Soldiers across the Army. 1st Lt. Kimberley Wolfe and Staff Sgt. Nicole Edge spoke to us about how their experiences in the military helped create the grassroots movement that sparked changed in the Army.