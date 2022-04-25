Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Parenthood, Pregnancy and Postpartum Army Directive Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army published the Parenthood, Pregnancy, and Postpartum Army Directive, inspired by grassroots efforts and feedback from Soldiers across the Army. 1st Lt. Kimberley Wolfe and Staff Sgt. Nicole Edge spoke to us about how their experiences in the military helped create the grassroots movement that sparked changed in the Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 18:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841237
    VIRIN: 220425-D-NU467-083
    Filename: DOD_108942516
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parenthood, Pregnancy and Postpartum Army Directive Interview, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    People First
    Postpartum Directive
    grassroots effort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT