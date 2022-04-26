Defense Supply Center Columbus Pinwheel Parade

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    The first Pinwheel Parade in two years stepped off from the Defense Supply Center Columbus' Child Development Center April 26. DSCC Police, CDC staff and parents guided the children around the block and at the end of the parade planted pinwheels in front of the center.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 17:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pinwheel Parade educates, raises awareness of effects of Child Abuse

    DLA Land and Maritime
    Defense Supply Center Columbus
    Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

