Defense Supply Center Columbus Pinwheel Parade

The first Pinwheel Parade in two years stepped off from the Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Child Development Center April 26. DSCC Police, CDC staff and parents guided the children around the block and at the end of the parade planted pinwheels in front of the center.