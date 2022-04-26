The first Pinwheel Parade in two years stepped off from the Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Child Development Center April 26. DSCC Police, CDC staff and parents guided the children around the block and at the end of the parade planted pinwheels in front of the center.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 17:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841236
|VIRIN:
|220426-D-LP749-547
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108942510
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Supply Center Columbus Pinwheel Parade, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pinwheel Parade educates, raises awareness of effects of Child Abuse
