Secretary Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, on “The Department of State and Related Programs FY23 Budget Request,” on Capitol Hill Part 1
DC, UNITED STATES
04.28.2022
Courtesy Video
Secretary Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, on “The Department of State and Related Programs FY23 Budget Request,” on Capitol Hill.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 17:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841235
|Filename:
|DOD_108942503
|Length:
|01:32:44
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, on “The Department of State and Related Programs FY23 Budget Request,” on Capitol Hill Part 1
LEAVE A COMMENT