Social media post:
Ever wonder what happens when you flush the toilet on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield? Get a behind the scenes look at Hunter's wastewater treatment plant.
WARNING: You might not want to watch while eating.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841221
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-DM187-964
|Filename:
|DOD_108942343
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the scenes look at Hunter Army Airfield wastewater treatment plant, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT