Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen's Attic supports Moody

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The Airmen's Attic, at Moody Air Force Base, is a place for Airmen to get service uniforms and household goods for free. The shop accepts donations and is volunteer led.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 15:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841204
    VIRIN: 220428-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_108942291
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen's Attic supports Moody, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Volunteer
    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    Airmen's Attic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT