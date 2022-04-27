Coast Guard Cutter Thetis conducts patrol in Windward Passage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) conducts a routine patrol in the Windward Passage April 27, 2022. The Coast Guard has amplified patrols throughout the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to deter illegal migration, conduct law enforcement operations and to preserve the safety of life at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video)