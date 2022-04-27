U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) conducts a routine patrol in the Windward Passage April 27, 2022. The Coast Guard has amplified patrols throughout the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to deter illegal migration, conduct law enforcement operations and to preserve the safety of life at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841170
|VIRIN:
|220427-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108942048
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Thetis conducts patrol in Windward Passage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT