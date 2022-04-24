Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDEVAC Southern Strike 2022

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. special operations service members participate in medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, April 24, 2022. Special operations service members conducted the joint training as part of Southern Strike 2022, which is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. ( (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

