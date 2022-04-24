U.S. special operations service members participate in medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, April 24, 2022. Special operations service members conducted the joint training as part of Southern Strike 2022, which is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. ( (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841169
|VIRIN:
|220424-A-TC439-981
|Filename:
|DOD_108942047
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MEDEVAC Southern Strike 2022, by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
