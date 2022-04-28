Retirement Ceremony in honor of Ms. Virginia S. Penrod

Ms. Virginia S. Penrod (Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs) - 51 Years of Service
Hosted by: HON Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr. - The Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness - USD(P&R)
|04.28.2022
|04.28.2022 14:56
|Briefings
|841168
|DOD_108942046
|00:55:48
|US
|1
|1
