    Retirement Ceremony in honor of Ms. Virginia S. Penrod

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Ms. Virginia S. Penrod (Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs) - 51 Years of Service

    Hosted by: HON Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr. - The Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness - USD(P&R)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 14:56
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Virginia Penrod
    Gilbert Cisneros Jr.

