Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf out of Camp Atterbury, Indiana is the only ARNG entity that provides Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) support to units attending XCTC, primarily focusing on Platoon and Squad level tasks. The unit is OPCON to 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army East and supports with their combined training support mission. The unit is composed of experienced T-10 ADOS and AGR Soldiers who are considered experts in their field. (Video by Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Amberlee Medina)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841160
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-RF672-704
|PIN:
|1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108941997
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operations Group Wolf Mission Introduction, by SSG Amberlee Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operational readiness exercise
