Operations Group Wolf Mission Introduction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841160" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf out of Camp Atterbury, Indiana is the only ARNG entity that provides Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) support to units attending XCTC, primarily focusing on Platoon and Squad level tasks. The unit is OPCON to 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army East and supports with their combined training support mission. The unit is composed of experienced T-10 ADOS and AGR Soldiers who are considered experts in their field. (Video by Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Amberlee Medina)