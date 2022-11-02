Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations Group Wolf Mission Introduction

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Medina 

    Operations Group Wolf

    Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf out of Camp Atterbury, Indiana is the only ARNG entity that provides Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) support to units attending XCTC, primarily focusing on Platoon and Squad level tasks. The unit is OPCON to 157th Infantry Brigade, First Army East and supports with their combined training support mission. The unit is composed of experienced T-10 ADOS and AGR Soldiers who are considered experts in their field. (Video by Texas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Amberlee Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841160
    VIRIN: 220211-A-RF672-704
    PIN: 1005
    Filename: DOD_108941997
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Group Wolf Mission Introduction, by SSG Amberlee Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Operational readiness exercise

    TAGS

    NGB
    First Army
    XCTC
    OC/T

