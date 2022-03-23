Arctic Warriors Highlight Reel JPMRC 22-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Highlights during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center near Ft. Greely, AK, March 10th -24th, 2022. The harsh Arctic environment builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert and adaptive warriors. These exercises assist in their development and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to be successfully capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc Bradford Jackson. Additional footage provided by Ssg. Ian Morales and Command Information Chief Ben Wilson. / U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jason Welch)