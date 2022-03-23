Highlights during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center near Ft. Greely, AK, March 10th -24th, 2022. The harsh Arctic environment builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert and adaptive warriors. These exercises assist in their development and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to be successfully capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc Bradford Jackson. Additional footage provided by Ssg. Ian Morales and Command Information Chief Ben Wilson. / U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jason Welch)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 13:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841157
|VIRIN:
|220323-A-AJ907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108941991
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Warriors Highlight Reel JPMRC 22-02, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
