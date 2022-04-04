The Information Protection Directorate, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, enhances ability to acquire and support war-winning capabilities by providing a professional security workforce and risk-based processes to protect technology and information from unauthorized disclosure or compromise throughout a program’s lifecycle.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 14:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841154
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-PY018-313
|Filename:
|DOD_108941977
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, IP Directorate Video for AFLCMC, by Allyson Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT