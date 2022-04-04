Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IP Directorate Video for AFLCMC

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Allyson Crawford 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Information Protection Directorate, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, enhances ability to acquire and support war-winning capabilities by providing a professional security workforce and risk-based processes to protect technology and information from unauthorized disclosure or compromise throughout a program’s lifecycle.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 14:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841154
    VIRIN: 220404-O-PY018-313
    Filename: DOD_108941977
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

