Coast Guard aircrew finds Haitian sailing vessel off Cuba

A C-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater alerted District Seven watchstanders of a Haitian sail vessel approximately 60 miles northwest of Cuba, April 27, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Reliance's crew stopped the overloaded, unsafe vessel with 64 people aboard. (Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 12:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841148
|VIRIN:
|220427-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108941925
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
