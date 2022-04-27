Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew finds Haitian sailing vessel off Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A C-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater alerted District Seven watchstanders of a Haitian sail vessel approximately 60 miles northwest of Cuba, April 27, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Reliance's crew stopped the overloaded, unsafe vessel with 64 people aboard. (Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    air station clearwater
    Caribbean Sea
    district 7
    cutter reliance
    OPSEW
    alien migration

