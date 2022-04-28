President Biden Delivers Remarks on Support for Ukrainians Defending Their Country and Their Freedom Against Russia’s Brutal War
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 12:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841140
|Filename:
|DOD_108941872
|Length:
|00:20:43
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Ukraine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT