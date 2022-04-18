220418-N-EC642-1001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BETHESDA, Md. (Apr. 18, 2022) USMC Maj. Paige Thomas shares the story of her four-year-old daughter, Paisley Minor Thomas, who was born with a rare medical condition called tibial hemimelia, in which the child is born with a tibia (shinbone) that is not properly formed or missing altogether, and how the medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center provide "top notch" care for her daughter. (U.S. Navy video by Ricardo J. Reyes)