BETHESDA, Md. (Apr. 18, 2022) USMC Maj. Paige Thomas shares the story of her four-year-old daughter, Paisley Minor Thomas, who was born with a rare medical condition called tibial hemimelia, in which the child is born with a tibia (shinbone) that is not properly formed or missing altogether, and how the medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center provide "top notch" care for her daughter. (U.S. Navy video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 12:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|841127
|VIRIN:
|220418-N-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108941667
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220418-N-EC642-1001, by Bernard Little and Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
