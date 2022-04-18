Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220418-N-EC642-1001

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Video by Bernard Little and Ricardo Reyes-Guevara

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, Md. (Apr. 18, 2022) USMC Maj. Paige Thomas shares the story of her four-year-old daughter, Paisley Minor Thomas, who was born with a rare medical condition called tibial hemimelia, in which the child is born with a tibia (shinbone) that is not properly formed or missing altogether, and how the medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center provide "top notch" care for her daughter. (U.S. Navy video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    BETHESDA, MD, US 

    Military Child
    WRNMMC
    Flagship of Military Medicine
    Prosthetist

