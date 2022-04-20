Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 22-27 declared as Safe Boating Week in Arkansas

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District in partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Coast Guard Auxiliary attended a Safe Boating Week Proclamation ceremony where Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson declared May 22-27 as Safe Boating Week in the Natural State.

    The proclamation states that it is essential for boating enthusiasts to recognize
    the importance of taking certain safety precautions, including always wearing life jackets and never operating a boat under the influence of alcohol.

    With high water levels across the state, and with more rain in the forecast,
    boaters should exercise extreme caution. Please remember to take a safe boating course, file a float plan, slow down and always tell someone where you are going.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 11:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841126
    VIRIN: 220420-A-OD080-152
    Filename: DOD_108941657
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 22-27 declared as Safe Boating Week in Arkansas, by SFC Jay Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Water Safety
    Little Rock District

