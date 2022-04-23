Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier Skills

FORT MEADE, Md. - The United Signal School Detachment held their culminating training event incorporating critical warrior tasks and battle drills necessary for Soldier readiness and development here, April 23. Consistent and dedicated training are significant elements of Soldier training at the USASSD, ensuring that they remain lethal and able to deter potential threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 10:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841105
|VIRIN:
|220423-A-VC966-452
|Filename:
|DOD_108941403
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
