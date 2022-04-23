Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier Skills

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    U.S. Army Signal School Detachment

    FORT MEADE, Md. - The United Signal School Detachment held their culminating training event incorporating critical warrior tasks and battle drills necessary for Soldier readiness and development here, April 23. Consistent and dedicated training are significant elements of Soldier training at the USASSD, ensuring that they remain lethal and able to deter potential threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:43
    This work, Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier Skills, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat
    Scenario
    Meade
    Training
    WTBD
    USASSD

