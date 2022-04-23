Paintballs fly as Wolverines train Soldier Skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT MEADE, Md. - The United Signal School Detachment held their culminating training event incorporating critical warrior tasks and battle drills necessary for Soldier readiness and development here, April 23. Consistent and dedicated training are significant elements of Soldier training at the USASSD, ensuring that they remain lethal and able to deter potential threats. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)