MACE 2 Provider Training Facilitation

The Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence developed the Provider Training Facilitation video to support the education of medical providers in the use of the Military Acute Concussion Evaluation 2 (MACE 2). The video illustrates how to conduct a MACE 2 training event.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 07:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841088
|VIRIN:
|191119-D-WY980-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108941146
|Length:
|01:12:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
