    MACE 2 Provider Training Facilitation

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2019

    Video by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    The Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence developed the Provider Training Facilitation video to support the education of medical providers in the use of the Military Acute Concussion Evaluation 2 (MACE 2). The video illustrates how to conduct a MACE 2 training event.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2019
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 07:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841088
    VIRIN: 191119-D-WY980-1001
    Filename: DOD_108941146
    Length: 01:12:24
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MACE 2 Provider Training Facilitation, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Training
    TBICoE
    MACE 2

