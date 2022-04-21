KC-135 Boom Operator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841086" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keegan Salas, 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist, performs multiple video portrait set ups during a KC-135 flight delay at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 21, 2022. In-flight refueling specialists operate a specialized boom from the back of a KC-135, which allows for fuel to be pumped into trailing aircraft thousands of feet in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)