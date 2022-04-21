U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keegan Salas, 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist, performs multiple video portrait set ups during a KC-135 flight delay at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 21, 2022. In-flight refueling specialists operate a specialized boom from the back of a KC-135, which allows for fuel to be pumped into trailing aircraft thousands of feet in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841086
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-HX271-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108941129
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 Boom Operator, by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
