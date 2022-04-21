Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Boom Operator

    QATAR

    04.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keegan Salas, 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist, performs multiple video portrait set ups during a KC-135 flight delay at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 21, 2022. In-flight refueling specialists operate a specialized boom from the back of a KC-135, which allows for fuel to be pumped into trailing aircraft thousands of feet in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 06:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841086
    VIRIN: 220421-F-HX271-7001
    Filename: DOD_108941129
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Boom Operator, by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    KC135
    1CTCS
    Boom Operator
    Video Portrait

