Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stop it at the gate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    Stop it at the gate event at Camp Humphreys front gate to spread awareness for SAPR.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 03:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841081
    VIRIN: 220422-F-IE037-1002
    Filename: DOD_108940912
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop it at the gate, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT