NAOC 60th Anniversary Media Flight_Interior B-Roll

595 C2G hosted a media day/orientation flight for local trade and national media at Lincoln Airport, NE on April 26 to commemorate the NAOC's 60th Anniversary. This is the first event of its kind since realigning under 8th Air Force in October 2016. (Interior footage of E-4B Aircraft)