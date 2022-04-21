video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division

from Camp Pendleton, with U.S. Air Force from 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th

Wing, Reach 292 C-17 Wrightpatt Air Base, Ohio, and 452 Air Mobility Wing, 56

Aeroport Squadron March Air Reserve Base, California load M777 Howitzer

cannons at March Air Reserve Base, California, April 21, 2022, in an effort of

European Support 2022. The United States has now committed more than $3.2

billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden

Administration, including approximately $2.6 billion since the beginning of

Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24 (U.S. Air Force video by Maj Perry

Covington, 452 Air Mobility Wing/ Public Affairs).