U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division
from Camp Pendleton, with U.S. Air Force from 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th
Wing, Reach 292 C-17 Wrightpatt Air Base, Ohio, and 452 Air Mobility Wing, 56
Aeroport Squadron March Air Reserve Base, California load M777 Howitzer
cannons at March Air Reserve Base, California, April 21, 2022, in an effort of
European Support 2022. The United States has now committed more than $3.2
billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden
Administration, including approximately $2.6 billion since the beginning of
Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24 (U.S. Air Force video by Maj Perry
Covington, 452 Air Mobility Wing/ Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 18:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841053
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-RA446-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108940416
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
