Dr. Pope Interviewed for CBC News: The National

Dr. Robert Pope is interviewed by CBC News in an investigative report that exposes how a QAnon conspiracy theory about U.S.-funded 'Biolabs' in Ukraine morphed into mainstream disinformation.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 18:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|841050
|VIRIN:
|220410-D-HT311-487
|Filename:
|DOD_108940365
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
