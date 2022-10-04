Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Pope Interviewed for CBC News: The National

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Dr. Robert Pope is interviewed by CBC News in an investigative report that exposes how a QAnon conspiracy theory about U.S.-funded 'Biolabs' in Ukraine morphed into mainstream disinformation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 18:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 841050
    VIRIN: 220410-D-HT311-487
    Filename: DOD_108940365
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Pope Interviewed for CBC News: The National, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    disinformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT