Goodfellow AFB and ASU Language and Culture Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841048" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Goodfellow AFB and Angelo State University collaborated in their second joint Language and Culture Fair. It reinforced the vibrant community partnership between the college and the base as well as providing an excellent opportunity to highlight various languages and cultures.