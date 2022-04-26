Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow AFB and ASU Language and Culture Fair

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow AFB and Angelo State University collaborated in their second joint Language and Culture Fair. It reinforced the vibrant community partnership between the college and the base as well as providing an excellent opportunity to highlight various languages and cultures.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    community partnership
    Language and Culture Fair

