Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 National and State Teachers of the Year Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and The First Lady Host the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year

    The White House

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 17:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 841043
    Filename: DOD_108940345
    Length: 00:49:10
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year Celebration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2022 National and State Teachers of the Year Celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT