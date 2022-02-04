Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 182nd Family

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    During a drill weekend, Guardsmen were asked, "How is the 182nd like a family?" These are their responses. Music by ZakharValaha from Pixabay.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841029
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-TJ041-0003
    Filename: DOD_108940004
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 182nd Family, by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    family
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Jay Grabiec

