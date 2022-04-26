Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Officer Court Martial

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker and Ryan Law

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s 75 year history concluded at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, April 26, 2022. The story features Daniel Conway, defense counsel, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Neil, government lead trial counsel, answering questions concerning the court martial of U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (U.S. Air Force Video by Christopher Decker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841028
    VIRIN: 220427-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108939976
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Officer Court Martial, by Christopher Decker and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UCMJ
    cooley
    court martial
    AFMC

