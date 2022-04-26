General Officer Court Martial

The first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s 75 year history concluded at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, April 26, 2022. The story features Daniel Conway, defense counsel, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Neil, government lead trial counsel, answering questions concerning the court martial of U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (U.S. Air Force Video by Christopher Decker)
|04.26.2022
|04.27.2022 15:21
|Package
|841028
|220427-F-RI374-1001
|DOD_108939976
|00:02:33
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|1
|1
