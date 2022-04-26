General Officer Court Martial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s 75 year history concluded at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, April 26, 2022. The story features Daniel Conway, defense counsel, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Neil, government lead trial counsel, answering questions concerning the court martial of U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (U.S. Air Force Video by Christopher Decker)