111th Attack Wing March 2022 Spotlight

The 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office highlights the operations and personnel for the month of March 2022. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard video by Master Sergeant Tyrone G Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 13:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841015
|VIRIN:
|220427-Z-VP778-179
|Filename:
|DOD_108939759
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
